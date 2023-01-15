Heavy snowfall is expected for the San Juans tonight ahead of our next winter storm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It has been another cloudy day for the Western Slope, and conditions have remained dry. However, that is going to change as we get into tonight. For the San Juans, heavy snowfall will move through ahead of the next winter storm. Tonight, the San Juans will receive heavy snowfall, which will make traveling along Highway 550 messy to dangerous. For the valleys, there is a chance that a rain and snow mixture will occur around the midnight to early morning hours.

Winter Weather Alerts (KKCO / KJCT)

On Sunday, January 15, the next winter storm will have arrived across the Western Slope. Our valleys will continue to have slight chances of rain and snow mixing before the transition to snowfall occurs. It will be brief, but in the San Juans, snowfall will continue throughout the morning hours. Around the afternoon, it will be widespread across the Western Slope and along the Contentinal Divide, so areas in the high country will start to receive snowfall. The winter storm will be an all-day event but will not be a continuous snowfall as many locations, including the valleys, will have on-and-off snowfall. A cold front will also push through the Western Slope, and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s for Grand Junction and Montrose. Accumulation amounts will sit up to sixteen inches for the San Juans like Telluride and Silverton locations. Areas in the high country will sit near one foot, valleys around two inches, and mountains exceeding the two-foot margin.

Snowfall totals (KKCO / KJCT)

On Monday, January 16, most of the winter storm will have left the state, but lingering moisture will still produce some spotty snow for our mountains. Cloudy skies will be the main story throughout most of the day, but another round of snow will move towards the nighttime hours. It will focus on the mountains and areas in the high country, but there is a chance for the valleys to receive a rain and snow shower mix. Temperatures will continue to sit in the upper thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Tuesday, January 17, rain and snow chances ramp up again across the Western Slope as our second disturbance pushes through. The valleys have the best chance of receiving rain and snow mix compared to the snow showers that will impact the mountains and the high country. Temperatures will remain in the upper thirties for Grand Junction and Montrose. Accumulation amounts will sit up to eight inches in the high country, one foot for the mountains, and a trace to no accumulation for the valleys.

Wednesday, January 18, conditions will remain predominantly dry across the Western Slope but not ruling out the chances of some lingering snow showers for our mountains. Little accumulation will occur. Temperatures will start to fall into the mid-thirties for the valleys slowly.

Thursday, January 19, there is another chance of more rain and snow for the Western Slope. Similar to the previous days, the mountains and high country will get some snowfall, and valleys have small chances of rain and snow. However, this will allow the next cold front to push through, and this will start dropping our temperatures for the remainder of the week. Temperatures in Grand Junction will fall into the lower thirties, and Montrose can see temperatures have highs in the upper twenties.

