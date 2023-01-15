Central High’s Walker announces plans to Commit to CMU Football

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Central High School Warriors star Tight End Cash Walker has announced he is planning on continuing his athletic career at Colorado Mesa University, according to an announcement via social media.

Walker was always a threat to score for the Central Warriors team this last season, with five touchdowns.

He’ll join a Maverick squad that posted a 4-6 season but had a knack for putting points on the scoreboard. The Mavs averaged 36 points per game last season, due in part to a productive passing attack that averaged over three hundred passing yards per game.

Walker will play his home games at a stadium he’s familiar with, both CMU and Central High both play at Stocker Stadium. The schedule for the upcoming CMU football season has not been announced yet.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault
Crime of the Week in Mesa County, a truck stole a flatbed trailer between Friday evening and...
Mesa County crime of the week
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising bird hunters to be on the lookout for avian flu.
Avian flu discovered in Delta
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Egg prices have increased due to the bird flu.
The cost of eggs are rising