Another disturbance to bring more snowfall this weekend

By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another dry day across the Western Slope, and we saw peeks of the sun from the morning and afternoon hours. However, cloud cover will move right back into the Western Slope from the evening and into the nighttime and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-20s for locations across the Western Slope.

For Saturday, January 14, conditions will remain dry, and cloud cover will be around throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid to upper forties for most locations. While valleys will remain dry in our mountains and the high country towards the late evening into the nighttime hours, snowfall will arrive from another disturbance. Snowfall accumulation will stay on the lower end, around four inches for the high country and up to six inches for the mountains.

On Sunday, January 15, the primary system of our next snowmaker arrives across the Western Slope. During the morning, our mountains and the high country will receive the bulk of the snowfall and high snowfall accumulation. For our valleys, the day will start with rain and snow showers before transitioning into snowfall in the afternoon and evening. By evening, snowfall will continue for the mountains and the high country, but the valleys will return to overcast skies. Temperatures will also start to fall into the upper thirties as the cold front passes over the Western Slope. Snowfall accumulation for Sunday will be up to one foot for locations in the San Juans. The high country locations along the I-70 corridor will get up to eight inches. For the mountains, up to one foot.

On Monday, January 16, snowfall will continue for our mountains and the high country. For the valleys in the early morning hours, the rain and snow shower mix will move back in before staying dry around the morning and throughout the day. In the mountains and the high country, snowfall will taper off around the afternoon to evening hours, and the rest of the day will be overcast. Temperatures will continue to stay in the upper thirties. Snowfall total accumulation from the first disturbance will exceed one foot for locations in the San Juans like Silverton and Telluride. Our mountains will get two-plus feet of snowfall, and our valleys, two inches or less.

Tuesday, January 17, there is a slight chance that another round of rain and snow will move into the Western Slope but will be isolated and scattered. It is part of a second disturbance that will arrive on Wednesday, January 18. Most locations on Tuesday will stay overcast, and temperatures will remain in the upper thirties.

On Wednesday, the following one-day disturbance will push through and will be very similar to the one arriving on Sunday. Again, mountains and the high country will receive the snowfall, and the valleys will have a rain and snow mix. Snowfall accumulations will sit less than an inch for our valleys, up to six inches for the high country, and up to nine inches for our mountains. The second disturbance will bring along another weaker, cold front, and temperatures will sit in the upper thirties before falling into the lower thirties on Thursday, January 19.

