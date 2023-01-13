This weekend starts dry, turns rainy and snowy on Sunday

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive on Sunday with our next round of rain and snow.(KKCO)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our break from rain and snow will continue through Saturday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker will bring rain and snow starting Sunday. That will mark the start of a more active weather pattern that will last through much of next week. Some days will be more active than other, but basically every day from Sunday through at least Wednesday has a chance for rain and snow. The mountains will get the bulk of the snow.

Sunday Rain & Snow Timing

Some variability of timing is possible, but here is how things look based on our latest forecast data. The snow will begin increasing between about 4 AM and 8 AM Sunday. It will fall throughout much of the day, and it’s possible for snow to change to rain in the low valleys of the Western Slope. That’s very much dependent on how much warming happens amid the falling snow. Snow will fall through the evening, and then fade to an end overnight - ending between 11 PM and 3 AM.

More Snow Possible Monday

After that, there’s no big storm system, but a weather pattern will settle over us that will favor development of new snow on Monday. Still another storm system could affect us on Tuesday. That system may focus more just south of us, but snow can wrap around the western side of that storm system as it passes east of us on Wednesday.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 22 degrees around Grand Junction, 21 degrees around Montrose, 22 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 44 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 46 degrees around Cortez.

Snow winding down, drier air moving in