Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault

AURORA, Colo. (CNN) - Police in Colorado arrested an off-duty officer after an altercation with a woman with a neurological condition.

According to the arrest affidavit, Aurora police officer Douglas Harroun was driving his jeep when he encountered a 49-year-old woman walking her unleashed dog in the middle of the road.

The affidavit says Harroun began following the woman when his wife got out of the vehicle and confronted her.

Harroun eventually joined the confrontation and that’s when Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says he punched the woman several times in the head and face.

The woman later told police she suffered from a condition that affects one side of her body.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.

The Aurora Police Department says he has been suspended without pay indefinitely.

