Clouds increasing now, rain and snow returns late this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Those clear skies with widespread thin, high clouds from yesterday afternoon have returned to the Western Slope through the morning with temperatures once again starting out in the 20s in the valleys, and the teens, single digits, and below-zero values in the higher elevations. Clouds will continue to increase across the region today and especially into Saturday, then we’ll start seeing those rain and snow chances on the increase across the region once again by the end of the weekend and into the opening half of next week.

Next 24 Hours

High, thin, clouds will continue to filter across the skies over the Western Slope through the rest of the morning, then we could see a little more of an increase in lower and thicker clouds by this afternoon and into the evening. Expect mostly sunny skies to start the day with partly cloudy skies later into the afternoon. High temperatures should wind up once again in the lower to middle 40s. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning, but we’re staying dry with overnight lows in the middle 20s in the valleys and teens to single digits in the mountains. We’ll start Saturday morning off with partly cloudy skies, then clouds will continue to increase through the day on Saturday. Saturday will be the warmest day for just about all of us with highs in the 40s. Some valley locations could get close to the lower 50s.

Our Next Rain and Snow System

A trough located just off of the Pacific coast of the country will continue to move eastward over the next couple of days, bringing southerly to southwesterly flow over the Western Slope by the weekend. We’ll start out with just an increase in clouds on Friday and Saturday, then we’ll start to see rain and snow chances on the increase beginning on Sunday and continuing into at least Monday and Tuesday.

Rain/Snow Timing

The first couple of batches of scattered rain and snow is expected to start developing over the higher elevations of the Western Slope by Saturday afternoon and continue through the overnight hours Saturday night. The more widespread chances for rain and snow all across the Western Slope holds off until Sunday. It looks like we’ll start Sunday off with mountain snow and valley rain, but a transition of rain to snow in the valleys is possible as Sunday progresses. Monday could be a bit drier for primarily the northern portions of the Western Slope, but scattered rain and snow will still be possible for the higher elevations of the central and southern portions of the region. Rain and snow chances look to become more widespread once again on Tuesday.

Snow Accumulations

Around 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible before sunrise Monday morning in the valleys, while 6 to 12 inches are possible across the San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, areas in and around Crested Butte, and locations along and north of the Book Cliffs. There’s still a little too much inconsistency in the data for now to name exact snowfall totals for Monday and Tuesday, but 1 to 2 feet of snow could be possible across many of the higher elevations of the region before the snow winds down Tuesday night.

Middle of Next Week

Things will start to dry out as the trough moves east of us into Wednesday. While quite a bit of the snow clears out, we’ll keep very small chances for snow in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Regardless of snow, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue into the middle of next week with highs dropping into the lower and middle 30s.

