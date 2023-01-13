Avian flu discovered in Delta

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising bird hunters to be on the lookout for avian flu.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising bird hunters to be on the lookout for avian flu.(KY3)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Department of Wildlife has determined the presence of Avian Influenza among the geese population at Confluence Park in Delta.

Although rare, some HPAI strains can infect people so it is important to protect yourself.

The main protection for the general public is to avoid handling sick or dead birds and keep your distance from wildlife.

The park is still safe for general recreational use.

City Parks officials are closely monitoring the situation and updates will be provided when they come available.

Hunters should take the following precautions:

  • Do not handle or eat wildlife found sick or dead.
  • Do not eat, drink, or put anything in your mouth while cleaning or handling game.
  • Wear rubber or latex gloves when handling and cleaning game.
  • Wash hands thoroughly and disinfect knives, equipment, and surfaces that come into contact with game.
  • Keep wild bird carcasses away from domestic poultry
  • Cook all game thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165°F

Additional Information can be found on Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime of the Week in Mesa County, a truck stole a flatbed trailer between Friday evening and...
Mesa County crime of the week
Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault
Several business and office closures will occur on the Western Slope in observance of Martin...
Western Slope closures on Martin Luther King Day
Inside the 1945 torpedo bomber located at the Commemorate Air Force in Grand Junction.
World War II ‘Avenger’ torpedo bomber being restored in Grand Junction
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park

Latest News

Harroun is facing a felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.
Off-duty officer arrested for alleged assault
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
Colorado police officer promoted 3.5 years after being found drunk at wheel of police car.
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
FILE - Exxon Mobil Billings Refinery sits in Billings, Mont. Exxon Mobil’s scientists were...
Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s