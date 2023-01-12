World War II ‘Avenger’ torpedo bomber being restored in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Breathing new life into a piece of history.

Near the Grand Junction Airport, a 1945 torpedo bomber, once used in World War II, is hiding away at the Rocky Mountain Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF).

Bob Thompson, representative of the Commemorative Air Force, explained the work being done on the sunny Sunday afternoon of Jan. 8, 2023.

”What we’re doing today is putting an engine back on our airplane. It sounds like a pretty simple operation, but as you can see, it’s a pretty complex thing,” Thompson said.

The engine weighs approximately 1900 pounds and holds the capacity of 1900 horsepower -- a work of art for the 1940s. The engine came from California and is the third engine to be installed on this plane.

“The airplane is a TBM Avenger, which is a world war two Navy bomber,” Thompson said. “There were 10,000 of these built during the war, and only about 20 or 30 are [in] existence today in the world. And we’re fortunate to have one here in Grand Junction -- and it’s been here for 20 to 30 years.”

While the plane was designed 80 years ago, it was designed to have a large capacity.

“The airplane itself is a torpedo bomber, and was designed to carry a 2,000 pound torpedo and drop it on enemy ships in the Pacific where most of the activity took place in World War II,” said Thompson.

The plane not only carried torpedoes but could carry up to four 500 pound bombs or ten 100 pound bombs.

This airplane is called an Avenger and gained the name well before Stan Lee’s American comic book series ‘Marvel’s Avengers.’

The airplane, developed in 1939, was built to replace an older style of plane the Navy was using at the time.

“All of a sudden World War II began and Pearl Harbor happened, December 7, 1941,” said Thompson. “And so it was obvious, why don’t we name this the Avenger? And that’s that’s the real name that the Navy attached to this airplane in 1941.”

The first battle this style of airplane participated in was the Battle of Midway in the spring of 1942.

“There were six of this type of aircraft in the battle, five were shot down and last one made it back to the island the midway. The pilot was wounded, the radioman was wounded and the crewmen in the back turret was dead,” Thompson said.

Thompson said this airplane was a very successful plane in the war.

“It was flying off of multiple carriers all throughout the Pacific and Australia, and was involved in the sinking of some of the major Japanese battleships of the time? And so, historically, this is a true warbird. There’s no question about it.”

The plane is over 75 years old and has a historical significance to tie it to its age. This specific plane flew over Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1952. At the time, the plane belonged to the Canadian Air Force.

And, while not this exact plane, it is the same style of airplane that President George Bush flew during his time serving for the Navy. Bush joined their Navy when he was 18 in 1942 and served for 13 years. Bush completed 57 combat missions in this type of airplane, got shot down twice, yet survived.

Thompson said he began flying this airplane 15 years ago.

The airplane isn’t ready to go into the air yet, but it will be in time to be featured in the Grand Junction Air Show in October.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.