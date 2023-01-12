Financial strategies to help combat high inflation

High yield savings accounts pay more than a regular savings account
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - With the current inflation rate still high around 6.5%, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (USBLS), many consumers are looking for ways to combat high prices and hold steady on spending.

Danetha Doe, the creator of the website Money & Mimosas, recommended four steps to keeping prices in check. Her financial philosophy is being fiscally responsible, while also having fun.

Mindful spending: Prioritize what you love but find cheaper ways to do it. For example if you love shopping, instead of buying new clothes, look for sites like TheRealReal or Le Tote, which are resale sites and do your shopping there.

Find a way to make your money work for you: Invest in yourself. Consider enrolling in a personal finance course or signing up for classes so you can eventually make more money at work.

Optimize your savings account: Most traditional big banks have an interest rate around .06%. High yield savings account at banks like Ally or Lending Club have interest rates closer to 2%.

Find a way to earn more money: Get a side hustle where you earn a little more income - maybe you can out a room in your home, rent out your car, or become an online coach or tutor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a pear in a bottle, but how'd it get there?
Crime of the Week in Mesa County, a truck stole a flatbed trailer between Friday evening and...
Mesa County crime of the week
Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for...
Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Several business and office closures will occur on the Western Slope in observance of Martin...
Western Slope closures on Martin Luther King Day

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling to Florida were reportedly held on board in...
Amtrak trip turns into 37-hour ordeal; passengers on train for nearly 2 days
This ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in...
Ringtail returned to wild after being stuck inside Kohl’s store for 3 weeks
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama