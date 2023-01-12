Athlete of the Week: Blaise Threatt

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Blaise Threatt is a Redshirt Sophomore who hails from Scottsdale, Arizona and has been a major contributor to this year’s Colorado Mesa Men’s basketball program.

Right now, the CMU Mavs are on a 7-game winning streak, and Blaise Threatt has been in it every step of the way.

" Our success in the seven games is picking up the pace. Staying together collectively and defensively. That’s the biggest thing for us coming up this weekend too, because we know that we have a big challenge ahead of us,” Redshirt Sophomore Threatt said.

Threatt has done it all this season through scoring, assist, rebounding, and steals. Coming into the New Year some recognition came in the form of Threatt’s first RMAC Defensive Player of the Week Award.

" Obviously that’s a great honor for me being that it’s my first RMAC Award that I’ve received since I’ve been here. It’s exciting for me especially it being a defensive award. It’s a credit to the work that i put in this summer. The work I’ve put in with my dad and him showing me some defensive stuff as he was a real defensive guy,” said Threatt.

Blaise Threatt took his training overseas this summer to get ready for the 2022-2023 basketball season with a special NBA veteran.

" This summer I flew out to Australia with my dad, and we worked on all the things that you’re seeing on the court. So, all the offensive things I’ve added the midrange, the three-point shot, and different finishes around the basket. With my dad being an NBA veteran, he emphasized how important defense was for him and how important it needs to be for me,” said Threatt.

Despite Blaise Threatt’s award and leadership role he doesn’t take any credit. Threatt says that he can only imagine performing some of the things that his teammates can do.

" I’m a huge team guy, so playing with guys who are super athletic in the open court like Trev and Mac, they’re super athletic and can get easy buckets. Playing with Christopher and Reece and all those guys. Honestly, I think they’re more athletic than me. Like they’re above the rim. I don’t think I got a dunk since I’ve been here,” Threatt said.

Outside of basketball Blaise Threatt is a sports management major who hopes to one day handle contract negotiations.

" Once I’m done playing here, I want to go play professionally somewhere. Then after my pro career, hopefully I become a sports agent and deal with contracts as that’s something I’m really interested in. The courses I’m taking this year is helping me get the experience on hopefully what I can do in the future, and I’m really excited for that.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.