Winter and spring activity guide now available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has published the Winter and Spring Activity guide, which provides information on classes, services, programs, special events, and more.

Information about city parks, trails, and facilities is also included.

Guides were mailed to Grand Junction residents and additional copies can be picked up at the Parks and Recreation office at 1340 Gunnison Avenue. An interactive, virtual guide is also available online.

This season, new program offerings include Neighborhood Park Parties at Eagle Rim Park, Riverside Park, and Columbine Park; Senior Computer Classes for 50+, and a new Cornhole Challenge during Southwest Arbor Fest among others.

Parks and Recreation offers a wide variety of recreational programming for all ages and abilities.

For questions regarding the Winter and Spring activity guide, contact Grand Junction Parks and Recreation by calling 970-254-3866 or by emailing gjparksandrec@gjcity.org.

Online registration is available at gjparksandrec.org and also in-person at the Lincoln Park office at 1340 Gunnison Ave.

