Western Slope closures on Martin Luther King Day

Several business and office closures will occur on the Western Slope in observance of Martin...
Several business and office closures will occur on the Western Slope in observance of Martin Luther King Day.(WTVY)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Martin Luther King Day is Monday, January 16, 2023.

All Mesa County Library locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Branch libraries in Collbran, De Beque, Orchard Mesa and Palisade will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 14, in observance of the holiday. Online features will still be available.

Most Mesa County offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of the holiday. Holiday closures do not include the Coroner’s Office, Criminal Justice Services,. Grand Valley Transit (GVT), Mesa County Landfill or the Sheriff’s Office’s emergency functions.

In Montrose County, the City of Montrose will be closed Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Hall, the Downtown Visitor Center, Municipal Court, Animal Shelter, Montrose Pavilion and the City Shop will all be closed. The Montrose Police Department offices will be closed, however, officers will be on duty and responding to calls.

The Rusty Putter restaurant, located at Black Canyon golf course in Montrose, is normally open Monday through Friday but will also be closed Monday, January 16.

Montrose trash and recycling schedules will be adjusted for the holiday. City residential trash customers who would normally receive service on Monday, Jan. 16, will instead be served on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's a pear in a bottle, but how'd it get there?
Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for...
Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Rain and snow will increase tonight. The biggest of the precipitation will end before sunrise,...
Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday

Latest News

Grand Junction Parks & Rec
Winter and spring activity guide now available
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles prior to the start of the first half of a...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
FILE - In this file image taken from El Paso County District Court video, Anderson Lee Aldrich,...
Judge denies sanctions bid over leak in shooting case
Karma
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week