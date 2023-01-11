Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week

Karma
Karma(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Karma is back in our studio once again!

Karma has been here a total of three times. She has been at the Roice-Hurst shelter for over 140 days patiently waiting for a family. She is a ten-year-old Pitbull who is full of energy. She is looking for a loving home with plenty of squeaky toys. There is a possibility of her being open to having canine siblings, but the humane society says she will need to be introduced very slowly.

If you cannot adopt right away, you are always welcome to be a foster parent. You can contact the Roice-Hurst society at 970-434-7337.

