Rain and snow increase tonight, linger through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Another disturbance will affect us in Western Colorado tonight through Wednesday before the week brightens up.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight through 9 PM Wednesday for the higher elevations on either side of Highway 50 and I-70 including the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Elkhead Mountains, and the Roan Plateau. The advisory highlights where the biggest snow accumulation is likely. Add wind to blow around that falling snow, visibility will be reduced to dangerous levels. That means travel will be difficult or even dangerous at times.

Rain & Snow Increase Tonight

Valley rain and mountain snow will increase between about 6 PM and 10 PM this evening. A wave of rain and snow will track from west to east across Colorado’s Western Slope between about 10 PM and 3 AM. Rain in the valleys can change to snow. By 3 AM, the biggest of the snow will shift to our east, but areas of snow will linger through the morning drive and beyond. Snow spots will mean slushy and slippery spots on the roads. On-and-off snow will be more on than off over the higher terrain and more sporadic in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose. The snow will end for most of us between about 2 PM and 5 PM Wednesday. Lingering snow over the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, and the northern San Juans will end by 9 PM.

Forecast Snow Accumulation

The highest snow accumulation will be in the higher elevations, especially those listed in the previously-mentioned Winter Weather Advisory. As much as 6-9 inches of snow will fall over the Grand mesa and the Elk Mountains and over parts of the Uncompahgre Plateau. Up to 1-2 inches of snow will be more common along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose and also from Glade Park to Nucla. Some local variation is possible. In the Elk Mountains, upward of 6-12 inches of snow will fall around Marble and Crested Butte. Expect up to 6-9 inches of snow in the San Juans, though all areas of the San Juans won’t get that much. Cortez and Dove Creek will get an inch or two at most. In the Ski Country, most areas will get just 1-4 inches of snow with a few exceptions west of the Continental Divide where 4-9 inches of snow can fall in areas like Vail, Aspen, and Steamboat Springs.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with valley rain and mountain snow. Valley rain can change to snow, but precipitation will be most common up on the higher terrain. Low temperatures by morning will be near 31 degrees around Grand Junction, 31 degrees around Montrose, 31 degrees around Delta, and 27 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be cloudy with occasional snow, especially over the higher terrain. High temperatures will be near 41 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 41 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Delta. Snow will mostly end by 4 PM, then any lingering snow over the Grand Mesa will end by about 8 PM.

Our Next Weather Maker(s)

After the snow ends Wednesday afternoon and evening, the rest of this week will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Two other storm systems are in play late in our seven day forecast, however. The first of these two storm systems will bring a chance for rain and snow to Western Colorado on Sunday. The second could arrive as early as Monday night, but it’s more likely a Tuesday arrival. That system will also bring a chance for rain and snow to us. We’ll be closely monitoring these two systems for you as we get closer in time to them.

