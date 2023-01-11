Mesa County crime of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is requesting information that will lead to the identification of the suspects involved in a theft.

Between 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2023, unknown suspects driving a Supercrew cab pick-up stole a black dually flatbed trailer (VIN- 5SBPT1624AS007297) while parked in the 600 block of Horizon Glen Drive.

A pallet of stones and 12 bags of cement were loaded on the trailer. The total estimated property loss is over $5,000. A photo of the suspect’s vehicle can be viewed at www.241stop.com or Crime Stoppers of Mesa County Facebook page.

If you know the identity and or the location of the suspects involved in this crime, please submit a tip by downloading the P3tips APP on any mobile device, online at www.241stop.com or by calling 970‐241‐7867.

Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000 cash reward and you will remain completely anonymous.

