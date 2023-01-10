Mesa County traffic stop leads to discovery of 60,000 Fentanyl pills

Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for...
Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility for intending to distribute approximately 60,000 Fentanyl pills, among other things.(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A deputy with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on I-70 near Fruita, Colorado, for false license plates leading to a major drug bust.

Mid-afternoon on January 9, 2023, a voluntary search revealed an estimated 60,000 blue pills consistant with Fentanyl, 5 ounces of cocaine and a large amount of US currency.

Henry Espinal-Meza, 30, was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

He is charged with three separate counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute.

