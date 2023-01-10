Car seat safety inspections

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to six-hundred and twenty-two 9-1-1 calls reporting car crashes... Many of them include children. To ensure your child’s safety while driving, GJFD is offering free car seat checks.

According to the CDC, motor vehicle accidents account for the second leading cause of death in kids under 18.

GJFD says eighty to ninety percent of their car-seat inspections find errors. Colorado law states...

Rear-facing car seats are required for the first year of your child’s life. The American society of pediatrics advises using a rear-facing car seat up to three years-old, or at least to the height and weight requirements of your car seat.

Children may be eager to move to a booster seat, but it is recommended to only move to a booster when the back of your children’s knees are able to reach over the seat without a booster. Seat belts need to rest across the shoulder like an adult.

“Moving to the next car seat is a milestone in your child’s development. When the truth is keeping them in the car seat, they’re up to the height and weight limit...It’s actually the safest place they’re ever going to be,”, says Ellis Thompson-Ellis, community outreach specialist for GJFD.

So how can you perform your own assessment?

Using the latch system or seat belt, tighten the seat. Grab along the back of the car seat or belt path and shake the seat side to side. Movement should not be more than an inch. Next, buckle your child in the car seat. Gently tighten the belts using your seat fastener. At the shoulder, perform the pinch test...

Pinch the belt where it rests on your child’s shoulder, there shouldn’t be any slack. If you find some slack, tighten your seat a bit more so it is secure. Lastly, ensure the chest clip is across the chest as indicated.

If you’re unsure of your car seat’s safety, you can schedule an appointment with GJFD on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

