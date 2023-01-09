Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.

Tomorrow, Monday, January 9, our valleys will see little change occur throughout the day. Temperatures tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the lower 40s. However, changes for our mountains and the high can start as early as Monday. Towards the evening and nighttime hours, the first round of snowfall moves in. Accumulation amounts will sit around one to three inches for the high country and three to five for the mountains.

Tuesday, January 10, there is a slight chance that before the 5 am morning commute that Grand Junction could receive a light snowfall. However, there are also other chances that evaporation could occur, and this will prevent any snowfall from reaching the surface. Around the afternoon to nighttime, the second round of snowfall arrives for the mountains and the high country. Snowfall will push out overnight leading into Wednesday, January 11. Snowfall accumulations for the second round can reach around two to four in the high country. Locations in the San Juans can see three to five and our mountains around five to seven inches. Temperatures for Grand Junction and Montrose will rise into the mid-40s and continue to see overcast skies throughout most of the day.

Wednesday is going to the main snowmaker to arrive on the Western Slope. Our mountains and the high country will see their third round of snowfall. For our valleys, there is a better chance of a rain and snow mixture, but we can’t rule out some snowfall chances, and around the afternoon hours can be the best chance. Accumulation for the valleys will sit around one to three if snow sticks and accumulates. For the high country, snowfall can range between five to seven to locations in the San Juans like Silverton and Ouray, around five to eight. Our mountains can see about six to ten inches of additional snowfall. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will fall back into the lower 40s.

Snowfall totals for the high country after a three-day event can range between six and twelve inches. Locations in the San Juans look between twelve to eighteen inches, with isolated amounts reaching two feet. Our mountains are looking at two to three feet of snowfall.

Snowfall Totals (KKCO/KJCT)

From Thursday, January 12 to Sunday, January 15, dry air works back into the Western Slope. As a result, temperatures in Grand Junction will sit around the lower to mid-40s. In Montrose, temperatures will hover in the upper 30s for Thursday into Friday and back into the forties by the weekend. The Western Slope will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday, then cloud cover moves back by Friday and for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.