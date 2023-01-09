John Deere frees farmers to repair their own equipment

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.(Source: John Deere/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - John Deere is giving farmers the long-sought right to repair agricultural equipment on their own.

The agreement signed Sunday follows years of lawsuits and complaints.

It means farmers can diagnose and fix their John Deere tractors without using company parts or facilities.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said the agreement also protects John Deere’s intellectual property.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast January 8, 2023
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday
Domestic Violence Awareness Poster
Domestic violence at an all-time high in Colorado
A Grand Junction Fire Department firefighter sprays down the smoldering remains of the truck.
Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
Emergency officials advise testing in January for radon action month.
Montrose residents encouraged to test homes for radon

Latest News

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps after their wedding at St. George's...
Prince Harry accuses Camilla of ‘dangerous’ leaks to media
Mary Ellen O'Toole, former senior FBI profiler, says people's ideas about crime scenes are wrong.
Can't clean crime scene, expert says
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
7-year-old killed by neighbor's pitbull remembered as a 'bright soul'