Food bank to the rescue!

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Many across the valley are struggling to put food on the table... After the holiday money crunch, and SNAP officials working through their backlog, one food bank is doing their part to help provide free and healthy meals to those in need.

I found out from Sue Ellen Rodwick, the Western Slope Director for Food Bank of the Rockies, that certain areas of Mesa County are food deserts. Where accessibility to nutritious food is scarce.

I asked Rodwick, what’s the most impactful way to help?

“The most impact is financial donations, and then we do receive food donations.” She said. “We can take $1 and translate it into three meals. And then volunteering also has a huge impact.”

The Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies will hold several mobile food drives this month where everyone is welcome. Basic information such as your name and the makeup of your household may be asked... Other documentation is not required.

If you or a loved one is struggling from food scarcity, it is encouraged that you call 970-464-1138 or dial 211 to be connected with resources that can help.

Food Bank of the Rockies will host their next mobile pantry outside of Grand Junction high school at three PM, January 10. On the 28 of this month, another mobile pantry will be available at Clifton Christian church at nine AM.

