Clouds increasing today, rain and snow returns late Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The morning started off with mostly clear to clear skies around the Western Slope, but it didn’t take long for clouds to start filling in shortly after sunrise. A plume of moisture is being drawn across the western portions of the country as an area of low pressure spins off of the coast of the Pacific Northwest. It’s already bringing plenty of rain and snow to portions of California, Nevada, and Oregon. We’ll continue to see clouds hanging around through the rest of the day today with highs in the middle 40s. Some spotty rain and snow will develop over some of the higher elevations this evening, and we’ll continue to see mountain rain and snow overnight tonight and into early Tuesday morning. A stray quick shower is possible in the valleys tonight, but not incredibly likely. We’ll continue to see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies tonight in places that stay dry with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s.

The first round of rain and snow departs the region early Tuesday afternoon, then a second round of rain and snow comes in almost right behind it. Rain and snow will once again start out in the higher elevations later Tuesday afternoon, then we’ll start to transition toward a mountain snow and valley rain regime as we head into Tuesday evening. Mountain snow and valley rain continues overnight Tuesday night, then we’ll start to see some of that valley rain transition over to snow through Wednesday morning. Rain and snow will start to wind down through the afternoon and evening hours. But some snow could linger around in some of the highest elevations of the region into Wednesday night.

Accumulating snow will come in two different waves across the region, with the first wave ending Tuesday evening. Temperatures will likely be far too warm to bring accumulations to the valleys, but 6 to 9 inches of snow is possible from Crested Butte, to the Grand Mesa, and across portions of the San Juan Mountains as well. The second round of snow could bring accumulations of 1 to 4 inches to the valleys, then an additional 6 to 9 inches of snow could bring total storm accumulations right at or above a foot through Wednesday evening in multiple of our higher elevation locations.

We’ll dry out once again on Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will increase once again on Saturday. Then another chance for rain and snow arrives by Sunday. Additional chances for rain and snow could persist into the opening half of next week as well.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.