Speaker of the House Has Been Decided

News Alert: Speaker of the House
Hannah Hickman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new Speaker of the House has been chosen.

As of late January 6th 2023, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California received enough votes to win Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress.

The historic 15th vote ended in McCarthy receiving 216 votes, his contender Rep. Hakeem Jeffries getting 211, and five voting present. The final vote was made a little after ten twenty local time.

