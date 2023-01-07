Snow ends tonight just in time for this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some limited snow fell in the valleys along Highway 50 on Friday, but most of the snow was limited to the higher elevations around Western Colorado - including on the Grand Mesa and the Uncompahgre Plateau.

Dry Air Limited The Snow

The storm system that brought the snow was met with a downslope wind off of the Bookcliffs into the Grand Valley. A downslope wind dries the air, and it kept the lowest 10,000 feet of atmosphere dry enough throughout the afternoon to choke the biggest snow. That downslope wind funneled down the valley along Highway 50 through Delta all the way to Montrose. Snow fell, but it mostly evaporated before it reached the ground.

The Last of the Snow Ends Tonight

The biggest part of the snow has ended in the valleys. Spotty snow is still possible into the evening. Snow over the higher elevations will be more common, but what’s left of the snow after dark will fade to an end through midnight. Higher elevations are cold enough for accumulation. If we can get some snow to fall lower in the valleys, most lower areas are warm enough for the snow to fall and melt rather than accumulate.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy. Spotty snow is still possible. Most of it will fall over the higher terrain of the Grand Mesa, the Bookcliffs, or the Uncompahgre Plateau. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the mid-30s through about 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy to mostly cloudy with the last of the snow ending. Low temperatures by morning will be near 24 degrees around Grand Junction, 22 degrees around Montrose, 24 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start cloudy, but the sky will gradually brighten as clouds thin and break up. High temperatures will be near 38 degrees around Grand Junction, 39 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of The Weekend

The second half of the weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. The day will warm from high teens and low 20s in the morning to high 30s and low 40s in the afternoon.

This Weekend In The High Country

With some fresh snow in the mountains, this weekend is a good one for skiing! Some limited new snow is possible on Saturday up north around Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Most of the High Country will be partly to mostly sunny otherwise. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some limited new snow is possible up north around Steamboat Springs, but snow will not be widespread. High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 30s across the High Country.

