Weather Alert Day: On-and-off snow likely Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Tonight until 5 AM Saturday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains and the central mountain valleys. Heavy snow blown around by gusty winds can make travel difficult or even dangerous at times through the advisory area. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected within the advisory area. Locally higher amounts are possible in some locations.

Our Next Snow Maker: Tracking The Timing

Spotty snow can begin tonight between 10 PM and midnight, especially over the mountains around the Grand Valley. Snow will increase quickly across the Western Slope after midnight. There can be occasional breaks. Snow around Friday morning may mean a slushy, slippery drive to work in spots. It’s possible that some areas are snow free, through the morning drive and beyond. The on-and-off snow will end for many areas by 10 PM Friday. Lingering snow over the Grand Mesa and the Elk Mountains will fade to an end, and we’ll be finished with it in time for the weekend.

Forecast Snow Accumulation

Snowfall amounts will average 1-2 inches along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose. Some local variation is possible. Higher amounts are likely amid the higher elevations. Parts of the Grand Mesa could go as high as 6-9 inches with 2-4 inches from Glade Park to the Uncompahgre Plateau. Most areas of the San Juans get 1-4 inches with 6-9 inches likely around Telluride and Ouray. Most areas east of the Continental Divide will get less than three inches of snow, including areas around Breckenridge and Fairplay.

This Weekend’s Weather

The snow will exit in time for this weekend. Waves of clouds will dim the sun this weekend, but we’ll have some sunny breaks, too. We’ll call this weekend partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s to lower 40s in the warmest areas across the Western Slope. Low temperatures both mornings will be in the high teens to lower 20s. It’s a chilly, weekend, but it’s seasonable. Overall, it’s a good weekend to get out and enjoy the outdoors. You’ll just want to dress for that chill.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy. Temperatures will hover near freezing throughout the evening. Then snow will begin between 10 PM and midnight. Snow will increase quickly after midnight. Breaks from the snow will be cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 28 degrees around Grand Junction, 27 degrees around Montrose, 28 degrees around Delta, and 26 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be cloudy with periods of snow. High temperatures will be near 36 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 39 degrees around Cortez.

