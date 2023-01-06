Scattered snow sweeps through the Western Slope today

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The morning started off with snowflakes and a light dusting primarily on vehicles at around 4 AM in Grand Junction, and we should continue to see much of the same today. Scattered periods of snow will continue to fall across the region through the rest of the morning and into much of the afternoon before it heads into the higher elevations closer to the Continental Divide overnight tonight and the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning. We’ll see cloudy skies whenever snow is not falling with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 30s. Skies will start to gradually clear out overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning as any remaining snow comes to an end with lows in the lower to middle 20s.

Snowfall accumulations won’t be particularly impressive with this system, but the higher elevations could still see a decent amount of snow through Saturday morning. We’ll mostly see a dusting to a trace of snow at best in the valleys, including Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. It’ll be a little bit of a different story in the higher elevations, with anywhere between 1 to 4 inches of snow falling atop the Grand Mesa, over to Crested Butte, Aspen, and Vail, and back over toward Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Meeker and Rangely. Some locally higher snowfall amounts of up to 8 inches are possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 AM Saturday morning for the Grand and Battlement Mesas, the Gore and Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys, and the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. This includes the cities of Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, and Marble.

The last remaining few snow showers will taper off early Saturday morning. Skies will start to clear out through the day on Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies settling in by the afternoon. High temperatures will stay on the cooler side of things, in the middle and upper 30s. Clouds will increase with temperatures by the end of the weekend and into early next week. We’ll stay dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Some spotty mountain snow is possible on Tuesday, then widespread chances for rain and snow return to the region again on Wednesday.

