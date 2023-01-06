Local reaction to House stalemate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s Third Congressional District, is front and center in the fight over the House Speaker. Still, the question is how is this historic vote playing out on the Western Slope.

Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough.

We’ve covered every single vote, and Mccarthy can’t secure at least so far the 218 he needs to secure the position. But so far, 19 Republicans continue to vote for other candidates.

Here’s what’s got local party leaders upset: the only thing the House has done this week is a vote for the speaker. That’s why both sides in Mesa County say the decision needs to be made now so the government can get back to work.

“I would like to see this end; I would like to see people get together and compromise to realize that you may not get the speaker you want,” said Kevin McCarney, chairman of Mesa County Republican Party. “But we need to get a speaker and get the work of the American people going. Because we can’t do anything, we can’t stop the border. We can’t fight inflation. We can’t fight gas prices. We can’t fight energy costs without leadership and actual function and government.”

“They are not getting the phone answered. People have social security problems, medicare, VA, all those things that are really important to an aging population in low-income families, and they’re not getting answers, and they’re not getting help,” said Scott Beilfuss, co-chair of Mesa County Democratic Party. “So yeah, we do have to get on with things. And hopefully, they can pick somebody.”

