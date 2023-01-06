Grand Rivers Humane Society: Meet Frankie

Frankie
Frankie(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Rivers Humane Society is happy to show off Frankie. She is a Pitbull mix weighing 53lbs. She is only 2 years old looking for a great home.

While in the studio she was very friendly, active and affectionate. She recently had a litter of puppies and is undergoing heartworm treatment. Grand Rivers is paying for that treatment.

Her adoption fee is $140 cash only.

For more information you can call 970-644-0575 or visit this link.

