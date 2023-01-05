Police chase a flaming truck across Grand Junction, arrest driver

The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drivers on the streets of Grand Junction early Thursday morning were shocked to see an on-fire pickup truck tearing through the streets, followed closely by police.

At around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, the Grand Junction Police Department received a report of a truck that was on fire and actively driving around North Avenue and 12th Street. Authorities say that they tried to stop the driver multiple times to no avail, despite the fact that the driver was behind the wheel of a car that was burning to a crisp that very moment.

Police and deputies say that the driver fled from law enforcement, leading police on a chase around the North Avenue area of Grand Junction before smashing into a fence in near 10th Street and Teller Avenue and coming to a stop.

Dawson Fitch, age 24.
Dawson Fitch, age 24, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Vehicular Eluding
  • Assault of the 2nd degree on a police officer/fire
  • Driving under the influence
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Reckless driving
  • Prohibited use of a weapon
  • Obstructing a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical personnel
  • Second degree criminal tampering
  • Criminal mischief
  • Hit and run - failed to remain at the scene of the accident
  • Resisting arrest

The Grand Junction Fire Department then extinguished the flaming truck and the fires ignited along the roadway by the truck. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

This story is still developing, and more details will be released as they become available.

