More snow on track to arrive Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.

Timing The Snow

Clouds will begin increasing on Thursday as the storm system approaches from the west. Spots of snow can begin developing after about 6 PM Thursday evening, but most of that activity should be limited to the higher terrain. After midnight, snow will begin increasing in the low valleys, including along Highway 50 around Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. The snow ramps up in time for the Friday morning drive to turn messy and potentially snow-packed. Occasional snow will fall through Friday, and then it will end overnight Friday night.

Forecast Accumulation

Areas along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta to Montrose will likely get around 1-2 inches of accumulation. It is possible that we’re just warm enough for some of the snow to melt rather than accumulate. Higher accumulation is likely in the higher elevations. Much of the Grand Mesa could get 9-12 inches of snow.

This Weekend’s Weather

The snow will exit before the sun rises on Saturday, then clouds will gradually clear. That sets us up for an enjoyable weekend with some sun. High temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s on both days all across the Western Slope. Both mornings will be in the 20s for lows with high teens in a couple of colder spots.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. We’ll cool from near 30 degrees around 6 PM to mid-to-upper 20s through 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 20 degrees around Grand Junction, 17 degrees around Montrose, 19 degrees around Delta, and 15 degrees around Cortez. You’ll want to dress in layers on the way out the door Thursday morning. Morning temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. We’ll enjoy some sunshine amid increasing clouds, especially late in the day. High temperatures will be above-normal - but still cool, near 39 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 38 degrees around Cortez.

