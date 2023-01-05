Man charged in Takeoff’s death released on $1 million bond

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged...
This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark. The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond. Court records show Clark was released from the Harris County jail on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.(Houston Police Dept. via AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — The man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston has been released on $1 million bond.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was released from the Harris County jail Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark was arrested Dec. 1 on a murder charge. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, has said Clark has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

Takeoff, 28, was shot in the head and back on Nov. 1 as more than 30 people were leaving a private party at a bowling center. Houston police have said the gunfire followed a disagreement over a “lucrative” game of dice, but that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark, under conditions of his release, is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court again March 9.

