Legislation changed after illegal body-parts-for-cash scheme

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “I mean, this is the heinous, most gruesome abuse of a corpse, body snatching, body theft, crime in American history, and it happened in our own backyard.”

Representative Matt Soper is talking about the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home and the culprits behind it. Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, are behind bars now. The two were convicted of illegally shipping biohazardous human remains across state lines. Prior to this case, the sale of human bodies and body parts without consent wasn’t illegal, because this is the first time it’s ever happened in the US and there was no law on the books.

Soper sat at the back of the Federal Court House yesterday to follow the sentencing. The crimes pushed Soper to lead the charge for a change in Colorado State law.

In 2018, legislation was passed, barring mortuaries and tissue banks from sharing a 10% ownership stake.

But it didn’t end there.

In 2020, lawmakers changed abuse of a corpse from a misdemeanor to a felony. Mortuary owners are also now required to allow inspections based off complaints.

However, these changes don’t fix what the victims are faced with. Victims testified that Hess and Koch preyed on them in their most vulnerable state, while grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“Miss Hess had taken care of a good friend’s child’s funeral and subsequent cremation. What was purported to me at the time was that Miss Koch and Miss Hess had been very compassionate, very endearing,” said Danielle McCarthy, a victim who is making a documentary about her experience. “I thought, ‘Okay, well, if that family can trust them, then I can trust them.’ And you know, little did we know that this is what has come out.”

Hess and Koch offered discounted cremations in exchange for a signed organ donation form, but often sold more limbs, tissue and organs than the family consented to, even going as far as forging signatures if next of kin refused to donate.

Hess was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, her mother received 15. Both are likely paying over a million dollars in restitution, though the full amount won’t be determined until March.

Koch’s attorney Martha Eskesen remarked, “We have to draw a line, they didn’t kill anyone, these people were already dead.” Rep. Soper had some thoughts on the statement.

“It’s just a slap in the face to victims to say that once you’ve died, that you’ve just become some sort of an innate or inert object. And that that’s, that’s really the whole point of the case as well, is that that was a living, breathing person. Families still love that person.”

As the judge, the victims, and the prosecutors pointed out, even individuals who have passed on have the right to have autonomy over their body.

