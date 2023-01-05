Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press and JOHN WAWROW AP Sports Writer
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin “is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement.”

The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed after his heart stopped while making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Bengals on Monday night.

The second-year player has spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.

The Bills’ announcement comes as they prepare to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The NFL is investigating every possible cause for the cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night’s game. (CNN, WXIX, WKBW)

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

