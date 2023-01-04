Notorious Sunset Mesa Funeral Home owner who sold body parts, whole corpses without consent sentenced to 20 years in prison

The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose, Colo., on Oct. 24,...
The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose, Colo., on Oct. 24, 2018 in Montrose, Colo. (KVLY)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The mastermind behind the Sunset Mesa body brokering scandal that rocked the quiet Colorado town of Montrose has been sentenced. Megan Hess will be serving 20 years in prison, and will be paying restitution. The amount will be determined at a later date.

Hess plead guilty in July of 2022 and was sentenced in the morning of Jan. 3, 2023.

The scheme began in 2010, when Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, created Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and sold bodies and parts for research for eight years, regardless of the family’s wishes. According to court documents, Hess used cheap rates to attract and exploit low-income patrons to ensure an uninterrupted flow of body parts to sell.

Families who asked for cremation would often be given cremains that didn’t belong to their loved ones, or were given outright fakes. In the handful of cases where families agreed to scientific donation of the body, Hess and Koch would sell far more of the body than what the family consented to.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on...
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
Brittany Driscoll, Laura Patricks
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger
Father David Skaff holding Talia, mother Michelle Skaff holding Emersyn
The Grand Valley Welcomes First Babies of 2023

Latest News

Page 4
Government's response to defendant Hess's objections to the presentence investigation report
Page 1
Megan Hess - Forfeiture
Page 1
Defendant Megan Hess's sentencing statement and request for downward variance
Alpine Rescue Team at the aftermath of an avalanche at Mount Trelease, Colorado, on Feb. 15,...
Avalanche near Breckenridge kills UNC president’s adult son