Notorious Sunset Mesa Funeral Home owner who sold body parts, whole corpses without consent sentenced to 20 years in prison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The mastermind behind the Sunset Mesa body brokering scandal that rocked the quiet Colorado town of Montrose has been sentenced. Megan Hess will be serving 20 years in prison, and will be paying restitution. The amount will be determined at a later date.

Hess plead guilty in July of 2022 and was sentenced in the morning of Jan. 3, 2023.

The scheme began in 2010, when Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, created Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and sold bodies and parts for research for eight years, regardless of the family’s wishes. According to court documents, Hess used cheap rates to attract and exploit low-income patrons to ensure an uninterrupted flow of body parts to sell.

Families who asked for cremation would often be given cremains that didn’t belong to their loved ones, or were given outright fakes. In the handful of cases where families agreed to scientific donation of the body, Hess and Koch would sell far more of the body than what the family consented to.

