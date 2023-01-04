FBI increases reward for information on Capitol pipe bomb suspect

FBI increases reward for attempted pipe bomber to $500,000. (Source: FBI/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI has increased the reward money for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who placed pipe bombs in Washington D.C.

The reward is now $500,000.

Surveillance video shows an individual wearing a mask and a gray hoodie placing pipe bombs outside both the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarter buildings.

It happened two years ago on January 5, 2021, the night before the Jan. 6 riot.

Those bombs were placed in the evening and discovered the following afternoon.

Neither of them detonated, but Vice President-elect Kamala Harris drove within several yards of the bomb outside the DNC.

So far, the FBI has conducted 1,000 interviews watched 39,000 videos and assessed nearly 500 tips.

The new half-million-dollar reward marks a massive jump from the $100,000 reward that has stood for more than a year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose, Colo., on Oct. 24,...
Montrose funeral home mastermind and co-conspirator sentenced
A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on...
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
Brittany Driscoll, Laura Patricks
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger
Father David Skaff holding Talia, mother Michelle Skaff holding Emersyn
The Grand Valley Welcomes First Babies of 2023

Latest News

A new study shows the use of social media could be affecting the brains of teens.
Checking social media often may affect teens’ brains, study says
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
California prepares for flooding; Midwest hit with snow, ice
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops
The car crashed through two metal gates before landing on top of a garage and on top of another...
Surveillance video captures stolen car crashing onto home
The car crashed through two metal gates before landing on top of a garage and on top of another...
Surveillance video captures stolen car crashing onto home