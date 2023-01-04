Drier air moves in giving us a temporary break from snow

KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast January 3, 2023
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast January 3, 2023
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday, January 3, was another snowfall event throughout most of the state. However, getting into today, January 4, is an entirely different story. Many people around the Western Slope woke up this morning with heavy frost due to high humidity and below-freezing temperatures. As the day progresses, conditions are going dry, and we will see sunshine today with some light cloud cover. Some of our mountains can stay under partly sunny to overcast skies. Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s for Grand Junction and lower thirties for Montrose.

Tomorrow is going to be a very similar story to today, where conditions are going to remain unchanged, and temperatures for both Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the upper 30s. Cloud cover will move in towards the morning hours, become scattered throughout the day, and increase at night ahead of our next snowmaker.

Friday, January 6, is when the next snowmaker will move into the state. More of our mountains and the high country will get the bulk of the snowfall and accumulate some snowfall. However, there will be little to none for our valleys because the valleys will receive more of a rain/ snow mix. Temperatures on Friday will fall back into the mid-30s for Grand Junction but remain persistent in the upper 30s for Montrose. The snowmaker will be an all-day event for the state but will wrap up for most during the overnight hours, leading into Saturday, January 7. Some of the high country’s mountains and areas could still receive some morning snowfall on Saturday before tapering off Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall totals on Friday
Snowfall totals on Friday(KKCO / KJCT)

By Saturday, dry air moves back into the Western Slope with the increase in cloud cover that will leave primarily cloudy skies. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the upper 30s throughout the weekend and will carry over into the following week.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services in Montrose, Colo., on Oct. 24,...
Montrose funeral home mastermind and co-conspirator sentenced
A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on...
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
Brittany Driscoll, Laura Patricks
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger
Father David Skaff holding Talia, mother Michelle Skaff holding Emersyn
The Grand Valley Welcomes First Babies of 2023

Latest News

KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers
Rain and snow have been frequent for the better part of the last ten days. We'll finally get a...
Snow ends tonight, then Wednesday & Thursday offers a break
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast January 3, 2023
Dry conditions to move in ahead of our next snowmaker
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers
KJCT News 8 -- First Alert Weather with Chief Meteorologist Stephen Bowers