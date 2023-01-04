Drier air moves in giving us a temporary break from snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday, January 3, was another snowfall event throughout most of the state. However, getting into today, January 4, is an entirely different story. Many people around the Western Slope woke up this morning with heavy frost due to high humidity and below-freezing temperatures. As the day progresses, conditions are going dry, and we will see sunshine today with some light cloud cover. Some of our mountains can stay under partly sunny to overcast skies. Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s for Grand Junction and lower thirties for Montrose.

Tomorrow is going to be a very similar story to today, where conditions are going to remain unchanged, and temperatures for both Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the upper 30s. Cloud cover will move in towards the morning hours, become scattered throughout the day, and increase at night ahead of our next snowmaker.

Friday, January 6, is when the next snowmaker will move into the state. More of our mountains and the high country will get the bulk of the snowfall and accumulate some snowfall. However, there will be little to none for our valleys because the valleys will receive more of a rain/ snow mix. Temperatures on Friday will fall back into the mid-30s for Grand Junction but remain persistent in the upper 30s for Montrose. The snowmaker will be an all-day event for the state but will wrap up for most during the overnight hours, leading into Saturday, January 7. Some of the high country’s mountains and areas could still receive some morning snowfall on Saturday before tapering off Saturday afternoon.

Snowfall totals on Friday (KKCO / KJCT)

By Saturday, dry air moves back into the Western Slope with the increase in cloud cover that will leave primarily cloudy skies. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the upper 30s throughout the weekend and will carry over into the following week.

