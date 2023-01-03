Lauren Boebert votes against Kevin McCarthy in bid for speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. (KJCT) - Rep. Lauren Boebert has voted against Rep. Kevin MCCarthy’s bid for speaker, highlighting the internal struggle to obtain enough votes to take the seat as Speaker of the House. McCarthy failed to get enough votes in the first round of balloting, and additional balloting is expected.

Rep. Boebert cites McCarthy’s rejection of “a deal that would unify the conference behind Kevin McCarthy” as her justification for voting against the now-former minority leader.

I worked diligently with my conservative colleagues to put together a deal that would unify the conference behind Kevin McCarthy.



He rejected it.



As things stand, I will not vote for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker. pic.twitter.com/6NTfYdfwcz — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 3, 2023

Instead, Boebert chose to vote for Jim Jordan, the representative for Ohio’s fourth district since 2007, citing a “compelling case” made by Jordan.

Here’s my vote for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/Un1eG9agFi — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 3, 2023

