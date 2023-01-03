Lauren Boebert votes against Kevin McCarthy in bid for speaker

Lauren Boebert.
Lauren Boebert.(House Creative Services/MGN)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KJCT) - Rep. Lauren Boebert has voted against Rep. Kevin MCCarthy’s bid for speaker, highlighting the internal struggle to obtain enough votes to take the seat as Speaker of the House. McCarthy failed to get enough votes in the first round of balloting, and additional balloting is expected.

Rep. Boebert cites McCarthy’s rejection of “a deal that would unify the conference behind Kevin McCarthy” as her justification for voting against the now-former minority leader.

Instead, Boebert chose to vote for Jim Jordan, the representative for Ohio’s fourth district since 2007, citing a “compelling case” made by Jordan.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on...
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
Brittany Driscoll, Laura Patricks
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger
Father David Skaff holding Talia, mother Michelle Skaff holding Emersyn
The Grand Valley Welcomes First Babies of 2023

Latest News

Page 1
Exhibit C - FDA Human cell and tissue establishment registration
Page 1
Exhibit B - Donation
Page 1
Exhibit A - Letters
The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field