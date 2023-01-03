Early morning semi accident injured at least one

A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on...
A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2023.(David Jones)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police.

A car sits with the engine compartment mangled after it was hit by a semi truck just before 4...
A car sits with the engine compartment mangled after it was hit by a semi truck just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2023.(David Jones)

The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was turning eastbound onto the highway and hit a westbound car. At least one person was taken to the hospital, but there is no word from authorities on their condition.

No other information was released by authorities at the time of publication.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
Jeffery Driver, 50, of Lafayette, went missing on New Year's Eve.
Missing man near Boulder
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
Brittany Driscoll, Laura Patricks
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger

Latest News

Father David Skaff holding Talia, mother Michelle Skaff holding Emersyn
The Grand Valley Welcomes First Babies of 2023
Alpine Rescue Team at the aftermath of an avalanche at Mount Trelease, Colorado, on Feb. 15,...
2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
Barbara Walters dead at 93
Barbara Walters dead at 93
Southwest back to 'full schedule' after thousands of cancellations
Southwest back to 'full schedule' after thousands of cancellations