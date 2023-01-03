5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say

Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington with his father and young siblings.(Yakima Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy who was last seen at a park in September has been found dead, according to police.

Lucian Munguia was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington, with his father and young siblings. Officials have been looking for him since.

Yakima police said authorities were called Dec. 29 for a report of human remains being found in the Yakima River.

Investigators said the body was identified as Lucian.

An autopsy revealed “no indication of criminal acts,” police said.

Further information was not available.

If you have any information, you can contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A car sits wedged beneath the trailer of a semi truck on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. on...
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
Brittany Driscoll, Laura Patricks
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger
Father David Skaff holding Talia, mother Michelle Skaff holding Emersyn
The Grand Valley Welcomes First Babies of 2023

Latest News

FILE - Skateboarders cheer as DC Shoes President Ken Block, center, wearing black shirt, smiles...
Action sports icon Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Family of Bills’ Hamlin thankful for outpouring of support
FILE - A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy promises ‘battle’ to be speaker as Congress opens
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous