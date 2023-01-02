Minimum wage increased in 23 states

As of Sunday, the minimum wage increased in 23 states.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – Millions of people in the United States are starting the new year with a pay raise.

As of Sunday, hourly minimum wages in 23 states rose as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour to account for cost-of-living changes.

The increases will affect nearly 8.5 million workers.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t changed since 2009.

Additionally, nearly 30 cities and counties across the U.S. will increase their minimum wage, according to the EPI, a left-leaning think tank.

The states that saw an increase in the minimum wage include:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington

Additionally, these states will see an increase in the minimum wage later in 2023:

  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Nevada
  • Oregon

