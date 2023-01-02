Heavy snowfall expected today for our mountains and the high country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Active Alerts:

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:

Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys

Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains

Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide

Northwest and Southwest San Juan Mountains

Upper Yampa River Basin

La Sal and Abajo Mountains

Elkhead and Park Mountains-Flat Tops

Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.

The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until 6 pm today.

Winter Storm Warnings graphic (KKCO / KJCT)

Avalanche Warnings are in effect for the following:

San Juan Mountains and La Plata Mountains

La Garrita Mountains

Gore Range, Central Elk Mountains, and Monarch Pass

Park Range, Flat Tops, Rocky Mountain National Park, and West Elk Mountains, including Ruby, Ragged, and Anthracite Ranges

The Avalanche Warning will expire at 5 pm today for the La Garrita Mountains, Gore Range, Central Elk Mountains, Monarch Pass, Park Range, Flat Tops, Rocky Mountain National Park, and West Elk Mountains, including Ruby, Ragged, and Anthracite Ranges.

Avalanche Warning will expire at 11 pm for the San Juan Mountains and La Plata Mountains. These locations are on High Avalanche Warning, Level 5 out of 5.

Avalanche Warnings (KKCO / KJCT)

Debrief

Our next winter storm is arriving today across most of the state. A low-pressure and cold front will push through around the afternoon hours. With temperatures staying around the upper 30s to lower 40s for our valleys and some locations experiencing a light sprinkle to scattered showers will transition over to snowfall once the cold front pushes through. As a result, our mountains and areas in the high country will receive snowfall, and snowfall rates can increase towards the afternoon and evening hours.

Futurecast for Monday (KKCO / KJCT)

As we arrive into the overnight hours and Tuesday, January 3, snowfall will continue for our mountains, the high country, and our valleys will see occasional snowfall throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-30s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Snowfall accumulation will vary by location. Areas in the San Juans and the high country can see anywhere between eight to one foot. Our mountains can have around two to three feet, and the valleys will sit anywhere from one to three inches. Grand Junction could see snowfall under one inch compared to Glade Park will sit around one to three inches.

Snowfall totals for Wednesday (KKCO / KJCT)

By Wednesday, January 4, most of the Western Slope will stay dry with some light cloud cover leading to partly cloudy skies. However, some areas in the high country could still see light snowfall, but no significant accumulation will occur. Temperatures will slightly rise into the upper 30s for Grand Junction and Delta, and Montrose will be around the mid-30s. Thursday, January 5, will see little change in our temperatures and conditions.

Friday, January 6, temperatures will slightly fall back into the mid-30s with a quick snow system. The valleys can receive some flurries to a light snow shower. Higher elevations and mountains are likely to see more moderate snowfall rates. Accumulations can change, but as of today, January 2, the high country is around five to eight inches. Our mountains can see up to a foot, and the valleys around one to two inches.

Conditions dry out again by the weekend as temperatures sit back in the upper 30s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. Cloud cover will stay around, leading to overcast skies. However, conditions will remain dry.

