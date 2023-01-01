Warmer air in valleys leads to scattered showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:

Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys

Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains

Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide

Northwest and Southwest San Juan Mountains

Upper Yampa River Basin

La Sal and Abajo Mountains

Elkhead and Park Mountains-Flat Tops

Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.

The Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday at 6 pm.

Another round of snow has made its way into the state. In our mountains and the high country, snowfall has fallen since this morning, some as early as last night. For the valleys, that is a different story. Slightly warmer air has prevented snowfall, and the dry air has kept conditions overcast throughout the morning and evening. Conditions are going to change overnight for our New Years’ Eve. Moisture will start settling into the valleys, where we can see more scattered showers occur. Snow chances will remain minimal, with low temperatures in the mid-30s for Grand Junction and Montrose overnight.

By New Year’s Day, it will be similar to our Saturday, December 31, where warmer air will remain present for the valleys and colder air for the high country and mountains. Temperatures will stay in the mid-40s for the highs in the valley. In the high country, temperatures will rest along the lower 30s to twenties.

On Monday, January 2, colder air will start to usher back into the valleys. Temperatures will sit in the upper 30s towards the morning hours and progressively fall to the lower 30s later in the day. It will be the best chance for our valleys to receive snow showers like the mountains and high country. However, accumulation wise will sit around two to four inches. Some locations around the San Juans, like Silverton, could see snow totals by Monday, even sit shy of the two-foot margin, and the mountains can exceed this.

Tuesday, January 3, our snowy trend will wind down. However, areas in the San Juans can still experience some snowfall for the morning and afternoon hours before overcast skies will settle in.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

