Missing man near Boulder

Jeffery Driver, 50, of Lafayette, went missing on New Year's Eve.
Jeffery Driver, 50, of Lafayette, went missing on New Year's Eve.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man in Lafayette, Colorado, who went missing yesterday.

Jeffrey Driver, 50, of Lafayette, is a disabled male with sandy hair and blue eyes. He stands 5′11″ and is approximately 198 pounds.

Driver was last seen on Dec. 31, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the area of Dillinger’s Bar and Grill, on the 1200 Block of Centaur Village in Lafayette, CO.

Driver was last seen wearing blue jeans, a John Deere camouflage hoodie and a dark baseball cap. Driver needs assistance and medication.

If Driver is seen, please call 911 or the Lafayette Police Department at 303-441-4444.

Driver is still missing as of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKCO News at 5:00 Weather Forecast December 3, 2022
A snowy mess for our New Years weekend
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
911 dispatcher Eric Betts fields an emergency call at the Summit County 911 Center, Friday,...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors
The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays

Latest News

911 dispatcher Eric Betts fields an emergency call at the Summit County 911 Center, Friday,...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, looks at the photos that...
Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups
This Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, booking photo provided by the Pueblo County, Colo., Sheriff's...
Judge: Voting machine tampering suspect is incompetent
New dynamic unfolding in Washington as new group of politicians prepare to take their seats
New dynamic unfolding in Washington as new group of politicians prepare to take their seats