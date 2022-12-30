Quick break from the rain and snow ends this evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It took a while, but we eventually saw the sunshine yesterday afternoon around much of the Western Slope. Snow melt was fairly limited with temperatures still only warming up to the freezing mark in some of our warmest locations. We’re still left with quite a bit of snow on the ground in Grand Junction, skies through the day today won’t help out very much. We started the morning off with some isolated patches of flurries and light snow between Mack and the Grand Mesa, with even a few flurries coming down in Grand Junction shortly before sunrise. Some spotty light snow or snow flurries are still possible in some locations through the afternoon--otherwise we’ll continue to see cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs warming into the middle 30s. Scattered snow will start to develop over the higher elevations of the region early this evening, then spread south and west across the rest of the region overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s before warming up as a warm front passes northward through the region.

That warm front will surge temperatures into the lower and middle 40s in the valleys, transitioning any falling snow from the overnight hours into mostly rain through the rest of the day on Saturday. The same mountain snow and valley rain setup that we saw at the start of the week will take shape once again into Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and all day on Sunday. Colder air will begin to move in on the back side of this system Sunday night and into early Monday morning, transitioning that valley rain back into snow on Monday and continuing into Tuesday as well.

Primarily rain will fall in the valleys through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, keeping snowfall totals down to around a trace and 1 inch through the weekend. It will be a much different story around the higher elevations, where a foot or more of snow is possible along the San Juan Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, portions of the High Country, and north of the Book Cliffs. This includes Telluride, the Grand Mesa, Crested Butte, and around Douglas Pass. Once rain transitions over to snow on Monday, 1 to 4 inches of snow will be possible in the valleys, with 2 feet or more of snow possible around Crested Butte, north of Glenwood Springs and through portions of the San Juan Mountains around Highway 550. We’ll see a grand total of at least a foot of snow from now to Monday night for many of the higher elevations.

Winter Storm Warnings will go into effect across many of the higher elevations of the Western Slope, including the Elkhead and Park Mountains, the Flat Tops, the Gore and Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys, the Grand and Battlement Mesas, and the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide, and the northwest and southwest San Juan Mountains from 6 PM Friday evening to 6 PM Monday evening. 10 to 20 inches of snow, with some locally higher amounts of close to 30 inches, and gusty winds are possible in the Winter Storm Warning areas.

Avalanche danger will also be on the increase into the weekend across the higher elevations of the Western Slope as heavy snow continues to fall over steep slopes.

The snow machine will take another short break through much of the day on Wednesday and into Thursday, then we could see another round of snow start up by next Friday.

