Judge: Voting machine tampering suspect is incompetent

This Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, booking photo provided by the Pueblo County, Colo., Sheriff's...
This Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, booking photo provided by the Pueblo County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows 31-year-old Richard Patton, who was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, on suspicion of tampering with voting equipment. Patton accused of tampering with a voting machine during the Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press and Colleen Slevin
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado’s primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday.

At the request of Richard Patton’s lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.

The judge’s ruling followed an evaluation by an expert who found that Patton was mentally incompetent. To be considered legally competent to proceed, people accused of crimes must be deemed able to understand proceedings and help in their own defense by being able to communicate with their lawyers.

Patton’s lawyer had requested the evaluation but no details about why have been released. Patton has not been asked to enter a plea yet and the case against him will not resume until he is found to be competent.

Patton was arrested Nov. 3 and later charged with tampering with voting equipment, which state lawmakers this year made a felony punishable by up to three years in prison. It was formerly a misdemeanor offense with a penalty of up to 364 days in jail.

According to his arrest affidavit, Patton showed up to vote in person on the last day of the primary election, June 28. He made some poll workers nervous after asking about what kind of security there was at the voting center because of threats that had been made against election workers. An election worker escorted Patton to a voting machine, showed him how to use it, and he was able to use it to fill out a ballot and print out a marked paper ballot to cast, investigators said.

After Patton voted, a person who went to clean the voting machine discovered an error message saying that a USB device had been detected, according to the affidavit. Other election workers said the security seal on the machine was either damaged or had been tampered with and a USB port pulled out, it said.

Patton denied any wrongdoing in an interview with The Pueblo Chieftain in November. He said he requested help from an election worker when he voted because he is dyslexic and accused the worker of inserting something into the machine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
Orchard Mesa Pool Closure
Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors
Snowy spots tonight will leave most of us without, but more widespread snow will arrive on...
Snow on track to return Friday evening
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Police Lights
Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself

Latest News

911 dispatcher Eric Betts fields an emergency call at the Summit County 911 Center, Friday,...
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting and activist, looks at the photos that...
Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups
New dynamic unfolding in Washington as new group of politicians prepare to take their seats
New dynamic unfolding in Washington as new group of politicians prepare to take their seats
Federal prosecutors open investigation into Representative-elect George Santos
Federal prosecutors open investigation into Representative-elect George Santos