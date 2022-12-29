Starbucks altering rewards program

It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing its rewards program.

Starting Feb. 13, members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food.

Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked good or packaged snack when they have 50 stars, or points.

Soon, it will cost them 100 stars.

A free latte, frappuccino or hot breakfast item will cost 200 stars instead of 150, and salads, lunch sandwiches or protein boxes are going from 200 stars to 300.

Members earn one star for every dollar they spend using a credit card. They earn two stars if they use a Starbucks card.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
Thursday offers a cold and cloudy break from the snow, but the next round of snow will arrive...
Snow breaks Thursday, but more snow arrives late Friday
Hate messages enclosed in a baggie with Crayons
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day
Rain and snow are increasing tonight and will fall through Wednesday. It likely will not end...
Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning
FILE - Search and rescue crews on Mt. Meeker on May 29, 2022. An avalanche was reported...
One dead in Colorado’s first fatal avalanche of the season

Latest News

A casino fire in Cambodia has killed more than a dozen.
RAW: Casino fire in Cambodia
A casino caught fire overnight in Poipet, Cambodia.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19
An Alaska man says he was finally going to get a heart transplant, but a storm meant the heart...
Severe weather causes man to miss heart transplant
Narayana Muddana, his wife Haritha Muddana and Gokul Mediseti died after falling through ice at...
3 dead after ice gives way on frozen lake