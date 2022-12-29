Snow breaks Thursday, but more snow arrives late Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Widespread snow will fall across the Western Slope tonight. Accumulation of up to 1-3 inches is possible along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Montrose. A lot of the early snow melted, so it may not pile up so high, even with that much snow falling. The snow will end between 10 PM and 3 AM from west to east.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded into the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction, Palisade, and Fruita until 5 AM Thursday. It also includes the Dolores River Valley, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, and the Bookcliffs. The advisory area for the mountains includes another 4-8 inches of snow through tonight, bringing total accumulation up to 6-12 inches with locally higher amounts possible.

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, Colorado National Monument, and the San Juan Mountains until 5 AM. Additional accumulation of 4-10 inches is expected tonight, bringing total accumulation to as high as 10-20 inches. Up to two feet of snow is possible in localized areas.

Increasing Avalanche Danger

This added snow on the unstable snow slabs on the mountain slopes will increase the avalanche risk. An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the San Juan Mountains, the southern Elk Mountains, the Park Mountains, and the Flat Tops. An avalanche warning means dangerous avalanche conditions current exist. You should avoid avalanche terrain, which includes mountain slopes steeper than about 30 degrees, and never stop your vehicle beneath avalanche terrain.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of snow. Snow will fade to an end from west to east between about 10 PM and 3 AM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 23 degrees around Grand Junction, 23 degrees around Montrose, 22 degrees around Delta, and 18 degrees around Cortez. Any lingering snow on Thursday morning will end by about 10 AM. Clouds may partially break to let some sun peek through. High temperatures will be near 34 degrees around Grand Junction, 35 degrees around Montrose, 35 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez.

Our Next Snow Maker Arrives Friday

The break from the snow that begins Thursday morning will last through much of Friday. More snow is on track to arrive late Friday afternoon and evening - especially after about 3 PM. That will fall through Saturday morning. The snow will break on Saturday before another wave of snow arrives Saturday night. Snow will change to rain in the valleys Saturday night. Valley rain and mountain snow will fall through Sunday, then rain will change to snow Sunday night and fall through most of Monday. We should get a break on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, then more rain and snow could arrive late Thursday or Friday.

