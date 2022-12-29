Preventive home maintenance can save money over time

Protect your home from common hazards for less than $200
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Quick fixes around the house are relatively inexpensive and could prevent significant damage from major accidents. Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet put together a list of maintenance tips you can do that for less than $200.

Tackle any fire hazards: Regularly test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. A three pack of combination alarms costs anywhere from $50 to $100.

Have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen: It’s the most common place a house fire starts. Experts suggest you store it in reach of the stove. Common fire extinguishers cost around $50.

Clean your dryer filter and vent: Lint buildup can cause fires – a vent cleaning kits cost around $30.

Anchor heavy furniture to the wall: Tip over incidents cause on average, 22,500 injuries treated in emergency rooms each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Place water sensors near washing machines, hot water heaters and other sites of potential leaks: These sensors cost around $50 and can detect falling temperatures as to alert you to freezing pipes.   Experts say make it a habit to address small problems around your home before they become big and expensive ones.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Thursday offers a cold and cloudy break from the snow, but the next round of snow will arrive...
Snow breaks Thursday, but more snow arrives late Friday
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
Hate messages enclosed in a baggie with Crayons
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day

Latest News

Morgan Laine Ransom, 3, died unexpectedly from the flu less than one month before her fourth...
‘Brightest soul’: 3-year-old dies from flu, family says
Susan Johnson’s Southwest flight from Portland, Oregon to Tulsa, Oklahoma for her mother’s...
‘I’m not gonna be there’: Woman misses mother’s funeral due to canceled Southwest flight
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022