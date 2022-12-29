Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool has seemingly been decided behind closed doors.

Our newsroom submitted an CORA request through email on Dec. 21, 2022. We received emails between city, county, and district officials on Dec. 23, 2022 that tell a different story than what Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is saying.

KJCT News 8 has watched the status of the Orchard Mesa Pool closely from both a community and governmental perspective. At a city council meeting on December 21, 2022, Stout said the discussion of the pool was not about closure, but more of a “community feedback session” to see what can be done to keep the pool operating per certain terms.

“We are currently in negotiations to define the roles and responsibilities of each party in an effort to keep the pool open under certain terms for a defined period of time.” Stout said at the time.

When we reached out to Mayor Stout and her team after the fact to discuss the future of the pool, all that was shared is ‘there is no update.’

Since then, emails exchanged between representatives of District 51, Mesa County, and the City of Grand Junction show that there is an update to be given on the pool — one in which a closure date is set.

The night before the city council meeting on Dec. 21, Stout drafted up a statement to read at the hearing. Stout then shared her draft with County Commissioner Janet Rowland and School Board President Andrea Haitz

Rowland then asked via email if there was a timeline for closure with a cap on repairs, and if the original drafted statement needs to be revised to send a clearer message about their stance on the pool.

“I’m wondering if we should make it more clear that the pool will be closed,” Rowland said. “It’s worded that it will remain open.”

Upon reviewing the emails, KJCT News 8 reached out to Mayor Stout again and asked for clarification, Stout repeated the claim that the pool is not closing.

“There is no proposed end date for operating the pool, or for closing the pool, or anything like that,” Stout said. “We are still in negotiations, the three parties have not met since our last meeting because of the holidays, and because of people’s vacation schedule, so we don’t have any updates.”

Even with Stout saying there is no closure date for the pool, the obtained emails show the Orchard Mesa Pool has a shelf life of until next Spring at the most. Haitz wrote an email referencing a set closure date to be read in a proposed opening statement at a city council meeting.

“The City of Grand Junction, Mesa County, and School District 51 have announced the closure of the Orchard Mesa Pool, effective March 30.” Haitz said.

Collaborative Letter (City of Grand Junction / District 51 / Mesa County)

Stout was asked about the March closure date and said it was simply a date to end negotiations about the pool. Stout then claimed these emails took place well before the Dec. 21 statement came out, the one she drafted the night before and confirmed the following morning.

You can read the rest of the information below.

