Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death

From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain...
From left to right: 29-year-old Karlie Locke, 28-year-old Anna Munday, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, and 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez. Jeremiah Wesley Robinson is not included.(Mesa County Sheriff)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year.

A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.

All charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hate messages enclosed in a baggie with Crayons
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day
Rain and snow will increase Tuesday night as the first in a series of storm systems moves over...
The first rain and snow maker in a series of storms will arrive Tuesday night
Rain and snow are increasing tonight and will fall through Wednesday. It likely will not end...
Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

A year after the deadly Marshall Fire drove thousands of Coloradans from their homes, the...
Wildfires in Colorado are growing more unpredictable. Officials have ignored the warnings
The WUI as of 1990.
Boulder County Wildland-Urban Interface
FILE - Search and rescue crews on Mt. Meeker on May 29, 2022. An avalanche was reported...
One dead in Colorado’s first fatal avalanche of the season
Police lights generic.
Police: Man dead after being shot by officers in Greeley