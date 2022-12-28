Police: Man dead after being shot by officers in Greeley

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:06 PM MST
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A 29-year-old man was fatally shot by police in northern Colorado on Tuesday after refusing to comply with officers’ commands, authorities said.

Police in Greeley encountered the armed man while responding to a call for medical assistance at around 12:30 a.m. but the man was not involved in the medical call, said Cmdr. Aaron Lopez of the Windsor Police Department, part of a team of area law enforcement agencies that is investigating the shooting.

“The medical call and the shooting incident were two distinctly separate events,” he said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, Lopez said.

